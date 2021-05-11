STILLWATER — The Jackson/Harmon Counties OSU Alumni Chapter will host an Orange Peel concert at 6 p.m. July 17 at The Alley in Altus.
The night will be headlined by American Aquarium and will include performances by Mike & the Moonpies and Cody Hibbard.
General admission tickets are $40 and may be purchased online as well as at the door. The Alley is located behind Enchanted Door and Cotton Patch.
Proceeds from the concert will go to provide scholarships for local students attending OSU.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit ORANGECONNECTION.org/opaltus