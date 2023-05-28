With the closure of School House Slough and Robinson’s Landing, lake visitors have no place at Lake Lawtonka to purchase fishing licenses and other permits.
Licenses and permits have been an issue for years, but the problem is one that is solvable, said Jim Bonnarens, the City of Lawton’s lake superintendent.
“The city is working on that,” he said.
Right now, visitors have to get their permits in-person at selected locations, such as the Lake Rangers headquarters, City Hall or tag agencies in Lawton and Elgin, according to the City’s website.
Applying in person is worse on the weekends, when there are limited options to get permits. In Lawton, the only location is Cache Road Ice Dock, 1226 Cache Road. Another option is driving to Elgin, where its tag agency at 815 H Street is open Saturday mornings, or Ralph’s Resort, 263 Resort Road, at Lake Ellsworth.
Some permits can only be applied for at the Lake Rangers headquarters, 23510 Oklahoma 58, such as 5-year and lifetime licenses as well as senior citizens licenses, according to the City’s website.
Bonnarens said the city staff is working to put the entire licensing process online. That would not only be beneficial for visitors, but also for the city. It lessens the need for city staff to be available for those purchases, but it also keeps all the permit and license information in a single database.
This would allow officers to access that database and see immediately if someone has a license or permit. Bonnarens said that there is no database right now to collect that information. The city can only access the permits and licenses that it sells, not those sold by other entities such as concession areas and the Elgin Tag Office.
Bonnarens said city staff is working on that digital system and anticipates having it in place by the end of this year. The only exception would be camping: those still would be done by staff, because camp grounds are difficult to control due to multiple access points.