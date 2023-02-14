A Monday night call that resulted in four people being hospitalized for overdoses is part of a trend Lawton first responders are dealing with.
Lawton firefighters were called as first responders around 10:45 p.m. to a home on Northwest 53rd Street on the report of apparent overdoses.
The first arriving crew discovered more help was needed and, with one ambulance on the way, requested three more as well as a paramedic to assist, according to Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Nyhart. All four patients were treated at the scene before being transported to hospitals, two to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and two to Southwestern Medical Center.
“We are not exactly sure what was ingested at this time,” he said.
Responding to overdoses is something Lawton Fire Department’s crews are becoming all too accustomed to, Nyhart said. For the most part, it’s due to opiate overindulgence.
“Its definitely something we are seeing a lot of,” he said. “It is the opiate epidemic for a reason.”
Lawton is seeing an influx of fentanyl, a synthetic opiate that’s similar to morphine but between 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the National Institute of Health.
Lawton police have been cracking down on local distributors of the drug. According to the Lawton Police Department’s activity summary for 2022, 15,650 fentanyl tablets have been taken off the streets with several major undercover operations by the Special Operations Division.
But when those drugs hit the street, Nyhart said it’s the immediate medical response by his firefighters that’s tasked with saving lives. All units are equipped with Narcan to attempt to reverse opiate overdoses, but if other drugs are cut into the opiate, it becomes ineffective, he said.
“We do see fentanyl without a doubt, but the truth is a lot of the time these opiates are cut with other drugs as well,” he said. “Narcan works great for acute overdoses. However, it only counteracts the effects of opiates. If other drugs are cut into the opiate, Narcan is ineffective.”