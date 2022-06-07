Saving lives is what drew Karla Nazario to Operation Orange.
A one-day traveling medical school summer camp, Operation Orange aims to encourage interest in medicine and health care among middle and high school students in rural areas.
Volunteers from the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences were at Cameron University on Monday to foster that interest in students like Nazario.
“My grandpa had Alzheimer’s. He couldn’t do anything for himself, he was always struggling. I had to help him a lot,” Nazario said.
Growing up, Nazario learned a lot from the nurses who cared for her grandfather. Seeing their work, skill and dedication to care sparked a passion for nursing in her. The soon-to-be senior at Lawton High attended Operation Orange to learn more about the medical field.
“This opportunity is really great for me. I’m learning to do intubation, chest compression, and other things. It’s a very fun learning environment, and I get to ask the OSU medical students all kinds of questions,” Nazario said.
Kyrsten Bené Valentine is a second-year medical student at OSU who volunteered with Operation Orange. As someone who struggled with guidance in her own journey, Valentine said she volunteered with the program to help students explore paths to medical school.
“I think one of the main goals of Operation Orange is just to give everybody the same opportunity and show them what it’s like in med school; to show them that everyone can be a doctor,” Valentine said. “This is a really good, really non-stressful way to expose them to medical school.”
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Operation Orange. The program will travel to six schools — Ada, Durant, Enid, Lawton, Stillwater and Tahlequah — during the first two weeks of June.
Over the years, the program locations have changed, but the mission of Operation Orange has stayed the same: to help lower the barriers to medical school in rural areas of Oklahoma.
“I really think that if these kids can see the diversity in our students that come through, if they can see themselves in their shoes and hear their firsthand perspectives, that can give them a jumpstart,” Dylan Tucker, the high school outreach coordinator for OSU’s Center for Health Sciences, said.
Tucker has been in her role for two years, organizing Operation Orange and partnering with area schools for outreach programs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first year she has been able to organize a full version of Operation Orange, a program that is needed now more than ever, Tucker said.
“Operation Orange is extremely important right now. We have a physician shortage and a nurse shortage, especially here in Oklahoma. Our medical students that are out here are putting a lot of energy into this because they know that is a problem we’re facing,” Tucker said. “That’s why they’ve signed up, to spark that interest in medicine, especially in rural Oklahoma.”
For students like Nazario, the program is working.
“I’m approaching everything with my eyes open,” Nazario said. “And I’m learning a lot.”