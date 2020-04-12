Open Meetings Act
Amendments to Oklahoma’s Open Meeting Act, signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt in mid-March, allow members of governmental boards, including city councils, to attend remotely, via videoconference or teleconference. The provisions include:
• Defines teleconference as a conference among members of a public body remote from one another who are linked by telecommunication devices and/or technology permitting auditory communication among members and between members and the public.
• A public body may hold meetings by teleconference or video conference if each member of the public body is audible and visible to each other and the public; if the audio connection is disconnected, the meeting shall be stopped and reconvened only when the audio connection is restored.
• The notice for the meeting shall indicate if the meeting will include teleconference or videoconference and will state each public body member who is attending in person and those appearing remotely, and the method of their remote participation. After the meeting notice is prepared and posted, public body members shall not be allowed to alter their method of attendance, except members indicating they would appear remotely may decide to appear in person.
• Materials shared electronically between members during such meetings shall immediately be available to the public.
• Executive sessions are permitted, but each participant must be audible or visible to other members. The meeting agenda must indicate whether teleconference or videoconferencing will be used, and how members of the body will be participating.
• The amendment will remain in effect until Nov. 15 or until the governor declares “the state of emergency to terminated, whichever date first occurs....”