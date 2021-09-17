A dilapidated structure renovated as part of a City of Lawton housing project will be shown off to the public today.
The City of Lawton’s housing and community development division renovated the structure at 1914 NW Cherry under its Community Development Block Grant and HOME programs, which dedicate federal funding toward the housing-related expenses of low-income residents.
In this instance, the program took a severely dilapidated structure and restored it to livability, the first step in a plan to offer the house for sale to a qualified low-income resident or family, said Christine James, housing and community development director. While programs are available to provide funding to qualified homeowners for repairs or to help first-time homebuyers afford a house, it’s the first time the division has dedicated CDBG and HOME funding toward a project to renovate an unoccupied dilapidated structure, James said, adding she wants to continue the program.
An open house for the structure is slated from 2-4 p.m. today.