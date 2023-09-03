Occupation: Incumbent Ward 7 council representative.
Occupation: Incumbent Ward 7 council representative.
1. City leaders and staff have been discussing new funding options to address city streets and bridges. What should the priorities be and what information should be used to make those decisions?
Navigating this issue is intricate due to the diverse road types in our city. To create an effective ranking system, we must consider key factors (but not limited to): 1) road conditions, 2) cost implications, 3) frequency of use, 4) distinction between arterial and neighborhood roads, 5) recognizing safety concerns, 6) opportunities for sidewalk connectivity, 7) alignment with public transport routes, 8) capacity for varying vehicle weights, 9) safety of routes leading to schools, and 10) timely maintenance for roads nearing the end of their serviceable life. Prioritizing these factors can aid in identifying economically viable fixes for immediate implementation.
2. Westwin Elements has a new local incentive package agreement with the City of Lawton and economic development entities, with some details still being discussed. What should the city’s role in this project be and what kind of oversight should the city be providing?
I am excited our city hosts the only U.S. Cobalt plant, Westwin Elements. As we progress with the project, it’s vital to: 1) maintain an active role in monitoring the development of the facility, ensuring compliance with municipal, state and federal codes, regulations and ordinances; 2) uphold a minimal environmental impact by ensuring agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality conduct regular visits; and 3) verify the city’s funding is appropriately channeled as intended. These are just a few areas included in a comprehensive approach that ensures the project’s success and adherence to essential benchmarks.
3. What are your priorities for your City Council ward? How would you make them happen?
My priorities embrace a comprehensive, citizen-centric approach. While my involvement spans various areas, highlights include: 1) Economic focus: Leveraging resources for workforce development through education and social pathways, identifying avenues for sustained investment in revitalizing underdeveloped sectors; 2) Environmental commitment: Upholding environmental vigilance, addressing ecological concerns and supporting green space preservation; 3) Institutional reflection: Persist in reviewing existing policies to ensure alignment with financial stability, and have opportunities to boost investment in underdeveloped areas, 4) Social dedication: Continue to be involved with ending homelessness, providing opportunities for positive youth development, promoting mental health awareness, and fostering a harmonious citizen-government relationship.
