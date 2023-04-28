A man who pleaded guilty to terrorizing a Lawton daycare in 2021 is back behind bars after investigators said his social media activity included escalating threats against entities and the public.

Dante Nyjer Triplett, 23, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received two felony charges for acts of terrorism and two misdemeanor counts of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. The felony counts are punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

