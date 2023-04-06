ELGIN — An online threat shut down Elgin Public Schools activities Thursday.
School administrators received word of a threat made through electronic means and cancelled classes, activities and events for the day. Classes were already scheduled to be out for Friday.
The administration has not identified any specific information regarding the threats and said the cancellations were made as a preemptive measure.
In a statement posted to the Elgin Public Schools Facebook page, Superintendent Nate Meraz said administration is working with law enforcement to identify whomever is responsible for making the threat.
If you have any information pertaining to this matter please contact Meraz at nmeraz@elginps.net.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.