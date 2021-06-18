ANADARKO — The Southern Plains Indian Museum is offering a special online exhibition that gets to the “heartbeat” to the Native American spirit.
“Heartbeat of the Pow-wow Nation,” a special online exhibition of drumsticks by Anthony Yahola, presented by the Southern Plains Indian Museum, administered by the U.S. Department of the Interior, Indian Arts and Crafts Board, is available at: http://iacbmuseums-viewingroom.exhibit-e.art/viewing-room
“Anthony Yahola is a talented craftsman who specializes in decorative drumsticks,” said Bambi Allen, museum director.
Yahola is an enrolled member of the Muscogee Creek Nation of Oklahoma, a descendant of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, the Seminole Tribe of Oklahoma, and the Otoe Tribe of Oklahoma. He resides in Oklahoma City.
“During childhood Yahola was exposed to pow-wow singing and took an immediate interest,” Allen said. “At age 12 he began singing in the Southern Style, a regional style of pow-wow singing in which songs are sung in a lower vocal range with a faster-paced tempo to create the melody.”
As a teen, Yahola learned the Northern Style of singing characterized by the high-pitched falsetto and a slower rhythmic beat. Being around seasoned singers who used decorative drumsticks inspired him to produce his own, according to Allen.
Once he acquired the general knowledge on how drumsticks were put together, Yahola began constructing his own style of percussion sticks. Allen said he soon realized he would need to advance his drumstick-making skills to a higher level to create the implements he admired.
“As his skills matured, the drumsticks he made became more ornate in decoration and durable in use,” she said.
Allen said his diligence for detail helpd Yahola’s talents grow to where they are known throughout Oklahoma and across pow-wow country, providing him a large customer base.
“The physical act of working with his hands brings him a feeling of being closer to his cultural heritage,” she said. “From cutting the fiberglass rods to sewing the last stitch, each step in the process gives him a great sense of accomplishment. The work he produces is a representation of his people, and each drumstick is handcrafted with great care.”
Yahola draws his inspiration from tribal colors and motifs in the decorative aspect of drumstick making.
“This exhibit will be the first for Mr. Yahola and he is excited to be recognized in a professional setting,” Allen said.
The artwork featured in the exhibition may be purchased by contacting Yahola directly at: yahola335@gmail.com or 405-628-3583.