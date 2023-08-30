ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is in jail awaiting his initial court appearance for allegations of ongoing child sexual abuse between 2013 and 2020.
The Caddo County District Attorney’s filed six felony charges Tuesday against David Hadrava, 37, of Hinton, for four counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and two counts of child sexual abuse, records indicate.
According to the charges, Hadrava repeatedly sexually abused the child from July 2013 to July 2020. The child was 8 years old when the alleged abuse began and 14 years old when the final reported incident happened, according to the filing.
Caddo County jail records show Hadrava has been in its custody since 11:26 a.m. Monday.
After making his initial appearance in Caddo County District Court Tuesday afternoon, Hadrava is being held on $600,000 bond.
Hadrava returns to court at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.