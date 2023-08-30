ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is in jail awaiting his initial court appearance for allegations of ongoing child sexual abuse between 2013 and 2020.

The Caddo County District Attorney’s filed six felony charges Tuesday against David Hadrava, 37, of Hinton, for four counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and two counts of child sexual abuse, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you