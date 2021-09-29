Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a northwest Lawton neighborhood that left one wounded.
Police were called around 1:15 p.m. to 4759 NW Motif Manor to a multiple shots fired call, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
A Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy who first responded found an unidentified person wounded. The deputy worked to provide immediate care, according to Emergency Radio communication.
The person suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital and is recovering, Grubbs said.
Little information regarding what led up to the shooting has been released.
“The Lawton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating this incident,” Grubbs said.
If you have any information concerning this or any other felony crime, you can call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, 355-INFO (4636) or submit an anonymous tip at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com.