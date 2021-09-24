One man was wounded and a suspect is in custody from a Friday morning shooting in Lawton.
Police who were called to 2417 SW Avenue I arrived to find a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Few details about the shooting or what led to it have been released.
Grubbs said a suspect was found later and taken into custody.
“The Lawton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this incident,” he said.
If you have any information concerning this or any other felony crime, can call 355-INFO (4636) or submit an anonymous tip at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com.