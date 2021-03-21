A move towards normalcy returns Monday morning when the Comanche County Courthouse opens its doors to jurors for a special docket of felony trials.
After COVID-19 concerns closed the courthouse to the public and caused the cancellation of the original January/February docket, Court Clerk Robert Morales said a special session was called to help ease the back up before the June cases are called.
The week’s lone trial is a high-profile case resulting from an investigation following a police standoff the morning of July 16, 2019.
District Judge Emmit Tayloe will oversee the felony trial against Rick Adam Verdin, 35, of Lawton, for charges of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of kidnapping and a count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, first-degree rape, rape by instrumentation, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, performing lewd acts in the presence of a minor, child abuse, kidnapping and domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm. The rape charge, with three prior felony convictions, is punishable by up to death.
First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is prosecuting the case and Lawrence Corrales is the public defender serving as counsel to Verdin.
Verdin was arrested following a police standoff the morning of July 16, 2019, after a woman who had been in the home slipped away to call for help.
According to investigators, she said Verdin was high on methamphetamine, had several weapons and had barricaded himself and her children inside of the home, and was threatening anyone trying to come inside with violence.
Police remained at the scene until evening. before learning that Verdin was no longer at the home. He was found at another home and arrested.
One trial slated for this week ended with a guilty plea and six years to serve in prison for a now-30-year-old Lawton man who sent a sexually provocative video of himself to a 15-year-old girl via the internet.
On Friday, District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Andre Dominique Wilson, a.k.a., Jabar Abdul Baqi, to 30 years under Department of Corrections supervision with six years to serve and 24 suspended. The penance was for felony charges of lewd or indecent acts to child under 16, court records indicate. He originally had an added charge of violation of Oklahoma statute via computer — after former conviction of two or more felonies.
Wllson admitted to inappropriate conversations and requests with the teen girl between Jan. 1 and April 29, 2019, that culminated in an explicit video seen by police. The girl told police “Baqi,” later identified as Wilson, sent the video through Facebook messenger. The video showed Wilson’s face and it then pans down to his private region.
Wilson has prior convictions from Sedgwick County, Kansas: April 2009, burglary; May 2010, aggravated burglary; September 2011, aggravated escape from custody while being held on a felony; and October 2016, theft, records indicate.
Another trial set to begin tomorrow was halted with a Tuesday guilty plea in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom.
Benjamin Alvin Howell pleaded guilty to a felony count of child abuse by injury, records indicate. Sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 am. Thursday.
Benjamin Howell is prosecuting the case and Jason Perez is Howell’s public defender.
Neuwirth also accepted a guilty plea by Lawrence Edward Austin for charges of trafficking in drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension, records indicate. In recognition of Austin’s acceptance of accountability, the judge sentenced him to drug rehabilitation.
More trials are scheduled for the following week. The dockets can potentially change if a plea agreement is reached or under some sort of court order.