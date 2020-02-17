A search warrant execution yielded drugs, guns and an arrest of a homeowner for maintaining a drug house, according to police.
Detectives with the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit prepared to execute a search warrant around 7:30 a.m. Friday, at 1906 NW Lake. During surveillance before serving the warrant, detectives saw a man matching the resident’s description walk across the street to 1907 NW Lake.
Detectives knocked on that home’s door and spoke with its homeowner. According to the report, he said the first man had just run out his back door. He gave detectives permission to search the house.
While in the living room, a pump action shotgun was seen leaning against the wall and a methamphetamine pipe and marijuana were lying on the coffee table in plain view, according to the report. A small pistol was also seen on a closet shelf in the hallway. The homeowner’s girlfriend was detained in a back room.
Once the home was cleared, a detective asked the homeowner, a prior convicted felon, if the firearms belonged to him and he said the other man had brought them to his house. He was taken to the police station for an interview with the detectives. He admitted that “he has used methamphetamine for 40 years,” the report states. He also said his girlfriend and the other man had stayed over at his house the night before.
After receiving a search warrant shortly after 10 a.m. for the 1907 NW Lake home, detectives collected a loaded 12 gauge shotgun and loaded .25 caliber pistol. According to the report, inside the bedroom where the homeowner’s girlfriend was found earlier, a small amount of marijuana and 7.8 grams of a white crystal-like substance used to “cut” or dilute meth in a Tupperware container were recovered.
A bag of meth weighing about 11.5 grams was found in the living room entertainment center, another weighing 1 gram was found in a pill bottle on the coffee table and another weighing 5.1 grams was found inside a small plastic container, the report states. A light bulb that had been used to smoke meth and a glass pipe were also recovered.
The homeowner’s girlfriend told police that she knew the first man sold drugs and admitted to being present when drug deals happened, according to the report. She also admitted to using meth at the home.
The homeowner was arrested for maintaining a place for users of controlled dangerous substances, possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribution and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The man facing the original warrant does not appear to be in custody.