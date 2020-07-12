Vera Oldham is proud of her employee, Brandon Lewis, who recently graduated from Cameron University with a master’s degree in Behavioral Science.
Like many in Lawton, Lewis isn’t from here. He’s a transplant brought here indirectly by the Army. After graduating in 2015 from Grambling State University, a historically Black university in Louisiana, he moved to Lawton to help his sister, who was stationed at Fort Sill, with her child.
Lewis enrolled in post-graduate studies at Cameron and took a job at the Silver Spoon working as a dishwasher for Oldham while attending school full-time, working clinicals at Healing Hearts and co-parenting his own 3-year-old daughter.
Oldham says there were nights when Lewis would work till midnight, go home to study before getting a few hours’ sleep and then going to school and clinicals. She said he Repeated this cycle night after night.
“He never complains and always has a smile on his face,” said Oldham “We’re so proud to have him as part of our team.”
Lewis said his desire to never give up and to set a positive example for his young daughter helped him to achieve his educational goals.
Lewis said he will continue his education, with the goal of earning a doctorate, while working as a counsellor.
Lewis offered some advice for others thinking about a degree.
“Perseverance is one of the big things for me,” Lewis said. “I know a lot things get hard and there’s so many other life choices that people have to make but once you get through the thick of it, things get so much easier.”