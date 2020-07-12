Vera Oldham is proud of her employee, Brandon Lewis, who recently graduated from Cameron University with a master’s degree in Behavioral Science.

Like many in Lawton, Lewis isn’t from here. He’s a transplant brought here indirectly by the Army. After graduating in 2015 from Grambling State University, a historically Black university in Louisiana, he moved to Lawton to help his sister, who was stationed at Fort Sill, with her child.

Lewis enrolled in post-graduate studies at Cameron and took a job at the Silver Spoon working as a dishwasher for Oldham while attending school full-time, working clinicals at Healing Hearts and co-parenting his own 3-year-old daughter.

Oldham says there were nights when Lewis would work till midnight, go home to study before getting a few hours’ sleep and then going to school and clinicals. She said he Repeated this cycle night after night.

“He never complains and always has a smile on his face,” said Oldham “We’re so proud to have him as part of our team.”

Lewis said his desire to never give up and to set a positive example for his young daughter helped him to achieve his educational goals.

Lewis said he will continue his education, with the goal of earning a doctorate, while working as a counsellor.

Lewis offered some advice for others thinking about a degree.

“Perseverance is one of the big things for me,” Lewis said. “I know a lot things get hard and there’s so many other life choices that people have to make but once you get through the thick of it, things get so much easier.”

Recommended for you