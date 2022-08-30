One person is confirmed to have died following a wreck that occurred on Saturday near the intersection of Northeast Flower Mound Road and Cache Road.
Jennie Mangold, 62, died in the wreck, and three others were taken to hospital, where Lawton Police Department officials say they are recovering from their injuries.
Mangold was the only occupant of her vehicle when the wreck occurred. The three others, all in the second vehicle, are juveniles, and will not have their identities released to the public.
One car was pushed through a fence during the collision, striking power lines and causing a small grass fire, as well as power outages.
A second wreck occurred shortly after the first, near the intersection of Northeast Rogers Lane and Cimarron Trail, when a Lawton Police officer was forced off the road by a car making a sudden lane change.
The officer was attempting to respond to the first accident. He was taken to hospital for treatment after injuring his hand.
The cause of the wreck on Flower Mound Road and Cache Road is still under investigation, and the Lawton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the wreck to call 581-3270 with any information.