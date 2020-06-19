One of the men accused of taking part in a robbery and murder of a Cache man in June 2019 pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to serve 50 years in prison.
Shannon Marshun Freeman, 21, of Lawton, pleaded guilty via videoconference in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s court to first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
Freeman was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge and ordered to serve 35 years in prison with the balance suspended, records indicate. He will then serve a consecutive 15-year sentence to the robbery count. He was represented by Ken Sue Doerfel and First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka prosecuted the case.
The plea comes just over a year since the June 14, 2019, death of Nathan Morrow. According to the State Medical Examiner’s report, the 26-year-old Cache man was shot 21 times.
Morrow suffered 21 gunshot wounds: one to the right side of the head, six to the chest, five to the abdomen, five to the arms, one to the left upper thigh and three to the back, according to the report.
The report was entered by the District Attorney’s office into evidence in the potential capital murder cases against three men accused of the crime.
Freeman; Devon Julian Cannon, 20; and Bre’lon Kyle Tylan Johnson, 20; all of Lawton, were each charged June 21, 2019, in Comanche County District Court with a felony count of first-degree murder, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
The shooting followed an early morning incident June 14, 2019, at the Oaks Apartments, 505 NW Oak, in Cache. Conflicting witness accounts as to who pulled the trigger that killed Morrow fill the narrative although it is believed by investigators that all three men fired shots.
It began when Cannon pulled a gun on Morrow while attempting a robbery, according to the probable cause affidavits. Morrow took the gun away and assaulted Cannon; one of the men is said to have pulled a gun and killed Morrow outside the apartment.
Cannon was found hiding at a nearby carport and arrested. The affidavit states, and his mugshot shows, that he received “substantial facial injuries.”
Cannon told investigators he was present when Morrow was killed and said he “could have” pulled a gun on the victim to rob him and that the victim assaulted him, according to the affidavit. He said Johnson and Freeman had been at a neighboring apartment and that Johnson shot Morrow.
Another witness told investigators that Johnson, Freeman and Cannon had come to her apartment before midnight June 13, 2019, and that they were all carrying handguns, according to the affidavit. She said she later heard a disturbance outside her apartment, and when she went outside with Johnson and Freeman and saw Morrow assaulting Cannon. She told investigators that Freeman fired his gun at Morrow.
Another witness said he saw a black man in a gray hooded sweatshirt standing over Morrow following the shooting. He said the man was hitting Morrow and screaming at him, the affidavit states. He said the man then shot Morrow somewhere in the upper chest.
A gray hooded sweatshirt was found near the crime scene. The sweatshirt and other evidence are undergoing forensic testing with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s (OSBI) crime lab.
Law enforcement officers caught Johnson and Freeman a short time later at a convenience store on the northwest corner of Oklahoma 115 and U.S. 62, less than 1/4-mile from the crime scene.
One handgun was found outside Morrow’s apartment. After several days’ search, two other handguns believed to be used in the shooting were recovered.
All three men have been held on $750,000 bonds for the murder counts. Freeman also has a $2,500 bond for a separate misdemeanor charge.
Cannon’s first counsel, Laura Neal, took over from Indigent Defense Services as counsel in September 2019. His preliminary conference was held Thursday, records indicate. Freeman, represented by Jordan Cabelka, also had his preliminary hearing on Thursday.
Records from their court actions were unavailable Thursday afternoon.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.