Patricia Yackeschi is one of the last remaining fluent Comanche speakers.
Growing up in Cyril with her mother and twin sister, Comanche was the first language she was taught and the first language she spoke. Eventually she learned English along with her mother and sister, but the bilingual family spoke mostly Comanche to each other.
“We didn’t really go anywhere. We were little girls at home with our mother. We mostly stayed home in those days,” Yackeschi said. “We didn’t have a wagon. We had one car, but everybody used it.”
Yackeschi calls herself a “full blood Comanche Indian,” a fact which brings a smile to her face whenever she speaks about it. The fluent speaker of Comanche and English works with the Comanche Nation’s Language Department as a mentor for the language learners.
The department’s goal is to leverage the knowledge of the few remaining fluent speakers to teach a class of adult learners in an immersive environment. Those learners, who are also given professional development as teachers, will then go out and teach the language to younger generations.
But first they must become conversationally fluent, like Yackeschi, who was originally working in the Comanche Nation’s childcare program.
“The tribe didn’t even know she was a speaker. When they did find out, there was no greater treasure to have in a classroom,” Kathryn Pewenofkit Briner, director of the Comanche Nation’s language department, said. “Once we created the language department, we brought Patricia on.”
Yackeschi spoke Comanche at home, but when she went to school, she was given strict orders not to speak her native language — with fear of terrible repercussions if she did.
“They told us in first grade, ‘you don’t talk Comanche here. You don’t talk it at all.’ We were the only two little Indian girls at Cyril High School. Eventually we had some more Indians come, but they told them the same thing,” Yackeschi said.
While the girls were threatened with punishment for speaking their language, they never found out what the punishment was.
“I don’t know what they did to you because we never risked it,” Yackeschi said. “Now, when we were by ourselves, walking to town or something, we would speak it to each other.
Yackeschi had two sons of her own, one who is 62, the other is 40 — neither grew up speaking Comanche. But now, both are looking to learn the language of their people. Yackeschi said she is proud of her sons for wanting to learn their language, even later in life.
Recently, Yackeschi was introduced to her new grandchild, who is 8 months old. When asked if she believed he would learn Comanche, she had a simple, one word answer.