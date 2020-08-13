One of two men accused of a January robbery at gunpoint of a woman on her bicycle pleaded guilty Tuesday in Comanche County District Court.
Robert Phillip Brady Jr., 24, of Lawton, pleaded guilty in Comanche County District Court to felony first-degree robbery of committing a felony with a firearm. While the robbery count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, due to prior convictions, Brady is eligible for up to 40 years in prison for the robbery and up to 30 years in prison for the firearms charge, according to the charges.
Following a pre-sentence investigation, Brady is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 22 in District Judge Gerald F. Neuwirth’s courtroom.
Jeremy Scott Frost, 30, also of Lawton, was charged Jan. 23 with first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. He is eligible for up to 40 years in prison for the robbery and up to 30 years in prison for the firearms charge, according to the charges.
The men are accused of robbing a woman on Lawton’s north side in mid-January. The victim was found hiding behind a bush across the street. According to the probable cause affidavit, she’d been riding a white Denali bicycle while carrying three bags with her when she was approached by two men with face tattoos. She told police she thought they were “Irish Mob.”
One man wearing a hat stepped in the road in front of her, blocking her path. The second man pointed a revolver at her head and stole her bags and bike, the affidavit states. She said they then ran back inside a home and she ran to the bushes across the street and called 911.
Officers returned to the house on northwest Ozmun and spoke with the homeowner, who brought the officers inside to search and Frost and Brady were discovered. The bicycle was recovered from the kitchen.
The victim identified Frost and Brady as the men who robbed her.
Frost has three prior convictions from Comanche County: March 2009, second-degree burglary; February 2010, second-degree burglary; and in April 2013, he received a 20 year sentence with 8 years suspended for larceny of automobile, records indicate.
Frost is being held on $100,000 and is scheduled for the October jury trial docket, records indicate.