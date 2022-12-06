A man already in jail for separate charges relating to what investigators described as a one-man crimewave received new charges Tuesday for an October fire.

Michael Ross Farley, 35, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for felony counts of second-degree arson and endangering human life during arson, records indicate. The arson count is punishable by up to 35 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

