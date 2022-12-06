A man already in jail for separate charges relating to what investigators described as a one-man crimewave received new charges Tuesday for an October fire.
Michael Ross Farley, 35, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for felony counts of second-degree arson and endangering human life during arson, records indicate. The arson count is punishable by up to 35 years in prison.
During an interview with Lawton Fire marshal Brandon Want on Nov. 23, Farley admitted he’d poured gasoline to ignite the Oct. 23 fire at the unoccupied house at 503½ SW Summit, the probable cause affidavit states. He is accused of endangering the life of emergency personnel who fought the blaze.
Farley made his initial appearances Nov. 22 in Comanche County District Court for separate felony cases. In one, he’s accused of assault with a dangerous weapon and in the second, for second-degree burglary, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and for possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
Police arrested Farley on Nov. 19 after he was found inside a vacant business at 215 SW Washington. He told the building owner he’d spent the night inside because “he was cold and was kicked out of the house,” the affidavit states.
Farley had been wanted since Nov. 10 when a man said Farley had come to his house, knocked on the door and threatened him with an archery bow pulled back with what was described as a deer-hunting arrow with razor edges aimed at him.
Already held on $50,000 bond for the assault charge and another $10,000 for the burglary count, he received another $50,000 bond Tuesday and was ordered to have no contact with the witnesses in all three cases. Farley returns to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 27, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conferences.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.