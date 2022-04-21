MARLOW — A Stephens County man was killed and a 14-year-old girl is being treated at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Tuesday night wreck 2 miles west of Marlow.
Matthew S. Graham, 42, of Comanche, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck at the intersection of Oklahoma 7 and 3-Mile Road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Oklahoma City office for autopsy.
The unidentified teen girl, from Cache, was flown to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Children’s Hospital for treatment of an unspecified internal injury.
Graham was driving a Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on Oklahoma 7 shortly after 7:05 p.m. Tuesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by Austin W. Winsor traveling southbound on 3-Mile Road failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by the Suburban on its passenger side, causing it to overturn 1¾ times, Trooper Zachary Wright reported.
Winsor, 22, of Marlow, was flown to Duncan Regional Hospital where he was treated and released with a head injury.
Two other passengers in the Suburban also were injured in the wreck. Makinzie R. Ash, 38, of Rush Springs, and an unidentified 15-year-old boy from Cache were each flown to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released for injuries, the report states.
Wright reported neither driver and no passengers were wearing seat belts.
Both eastbound lanes of the roadway were closed almost five hours until midnight before being reopened.
The condition of the drivers and collision’s cause remain under investigation.
