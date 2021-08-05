LONE WOLF — One person is dead and another in critical condition from a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday night in Kiowa County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.
Two males were in a 2004 Honda Accord that crashed on a gravel Kiowa County roadway at 7:41 p.m., about 3 miles east and 1 mile south of Lone Wolf. Investigating Trooper Scott Hazle has been unable to determine who was driving.
Mark Rogers, 45, of Tulsa, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition and internal trunk injuries, Hazle reported.
The second passenger, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for identification and autopsy.
The condition of both occupants at the time of the wreck, whether they were wearing seatbelts, who was driving and what caused the wreck remains under investigation.