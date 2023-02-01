Fatal Fort Cobb wreck

A Ford Expedition plowed into a Ford F-150 pickup in the parking lot Monday morning of the Fort Cobb Post Office shows the aftermath of a wreck that killed a 78-year-old man.

 Photo by Marty Logan via Facebook

FORT COBB — A Monday morning wreck in the parking lot of the Fort Cobb Post Office left one man dead and another in serious condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A Ford Explorer driven by Mary Salazar was traveling southbound on Oklahoma around 5:45 a.m. when she went off the roadway eastbound, struck a pedestrian and then a Ford F-150 driven by Gary Orrell, in the parking lot, Trooper Eric Burchett reported. Photos from the scene show the Explorer had t-boned the pickup, rolling it onto its side.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

