FORT COBB — A Monday morning wreck in the parking lot of the Fort Cobb Post Office left one man dead and another in serious condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
A Ford Explorer driven by Mary Salazar was traveling southbound on Oklahoma around 5:45 a.m. when she went off the roadway eastbound, struck a pedestrian and then a Ford F-150 driven by Gary Orrell, in the parking lot, Trooper Eric Burchett reported. Photos from the scene show the Explorer had t-boned the pickup, rolling it onto its side.
Orrell, 78, of Fort Cobb, died from head, leg and trunk injuries while en route to Tri-County Municipal Hospital in Carnegie, the report states.
Salazar, 59, of Carnegie, was treated and released from Physicians Hospital in Anadarko. Her passenger, Javier Salazar, 71, of Carnegie, is in serious condition with internal trunk injuries at the Anadarko Hospital, Burchett stated.
There is no information regarding the condition of the pedestrian.
While Orrell’s condition appeared normal, Burchett reported Salazar’s condition, who may have been wearing seatbelts, and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.