Police are investigating a multiple shooting that left one man dead and another wounded at a southwest Lawton apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
Officers and first responders were called at 12:49 p.m. to Garrett’s Landing Apartments, 1321 SW 27th, on the report of a shots fired and arrived to find one man wounded and another injured from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. Emergency dispatchers reported one man had been shot in the face.
“Officers arrived to find one man dead and another suffering with a gunshot wound,” Grubbs said.
Blood throughout the parking lot showed evidence to the scale of violence. A chair placed on the blood covered sidewalk between buildings showed where neighbors worked to help the injured man. A witness identified him as a neighbor he knew as “Ralphie.” Track pants laid on the concrete with pools of blood gathered in the folds.
A woman claiming to be the victim’s mother arrived to the scene. Her emotional cry of distress at seeing the man lying dead in the parking lot was wrenching for officers at the scene, as well as witnesses. Her grief amplified through the echo between the apartment buildings.
Detectives from Lawton Police’s Criminal Investigation Division arrived to the scene to process evidence and information.
The man’s death is the city’s fourth by homicide in 2021.
No suspect information is available at the moment.
“The suspect is unknown and at large,” Grubbs said.