DUKE —An Altus man was killed and a Duke man hospitalized following an ATV wreck Wednesday in Jackson County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Justin Miller, 38, of Altus, died at the scene of the wreck on Jackson County Road 190, a half mile south of Duke.
Miller was the passenger in a 2016 Polaris RAZR ATV driven by Casey Miranda shortly before 6:15 p.m. when the vehicle wrecked, Trooper Ryan Hayes reported. Miranda was fully ejected from the vehicle but Miller was only partially ejected. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt or a helmet.
Miranda, 45, of Duke, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in stable condition with possible head and internal trunk injuries, the report states.