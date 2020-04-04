One man is in jail and arrest warrants issued for two brothers accused of having roles in what appears to be the March 25 assassination of a man over pills and money.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants for Jaylen Parker, 18, of Lawton, for second-degree murder and for his brother, Dayton James Parker, 22, of Apache, for accessory to second-degree murder, records indicate. The murder count is punishable by 10 years to life in prison and the accessory count is punishable by between 5 and 25 years.
Peter Rodriguez was charged with being an accessory after the fact for his alleged role in the case on April 1, records indicate.
Police responded the morning of March 25 to 4504 SW Park and found Darian Harris, 30, dead outside the home. Harris’ death was the city’s seventh of eight homicides this year.
During the investigation, detectives found leads to Rodriguez being present when the shooting happened, the probable cause affidavit states. It was learned Rodriguez had given Harris money and pills at some time before the incident.
According to the affidavit, Rodriguez and the Parker brothers, along with another man, went to Harris’ home to collect money and the pills from him – there had been phone and text messages letting him know they were coming over.
Rodriguez told investigators that he and Jaylen Parker were dropped off in front of Harris’ home while the others parked the car east of the home. They went to the front door and banged on the front door until Harris opened it and came out. The man with Dayton Parker in the car, told investigators he saw Jaylen Parker shoot Harris “numerous times causing him to fall to the ground,” the affidavit states.
The two men returned to the car and got into the back seat with the witness. The witness said Dayton Parker turned to him and said “you’re a loose end” while driving away, the affidavit states. He dropped Rodriguez and Jaylen Parker off in the 2200 block of Southwest Oxford Drive and left at a high rate of speed with the witness. He dropped him off at his home.
Jaylen Parker’s warrant bond is $500,000; and for Dayton Parker, $100,000.