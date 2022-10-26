Lawton police are investigating an Oct. 18 domestic incident that ended in the death of one person.
On Tuesday, Lawton police confirmed one person died from unspecified injuries received during the incident. An incident report by Officer James Carr of a death investigation reports the incident happened at 1811 NW Taylor.
The Constitution is attempting to get a copy of the incident report, but the police records office was closed Tuesday when the incident was confirmed.
Details of what led to the incident, cause of death, the victim’s identity and suspect information were unavailable.
The death is the 18th investigated as by homicide in the city this year, according to Constitution records.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.