What a difference one day can make.
After 20 straight days of increasingly hotter than 100-degree temperatures, Thursday offered an oasis in a seemingly Saharan summer. What better way to celebrate National Junk Food Day than by being able to enjoy without worrying it would melt?
It may be a brief respite, but with temperatures hovering close to 90 degrees in the early afternoon before dropping by the mid-afternoon, it offered Southwest Oklahomans a taste of an almost autumnal feeling. Almost.
Although the National Weather Service predicted Lawton would have a high temperature of 97 degrees, by 3 p.m. the day’s afternoon high of 89 degrees would prove short-lived. With a dapple of drizzle sprinkled downtown, an hour later, the temperature would dip to an almost chilly 82 degrees.
On Tuesday, it wasn’t the humidity, it was the heat. After reaching a summer high of 114 degrees, any relief that followed could be considered sweet.
Thursday’s smattering of rainfall spilled less than 1/100th of an inch in Lawton. However, Walters and Velma recorded 0.12 of an inch, Walters, 0.13 of an inch, and Grandfield received 0.21 of an inch, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet records.
With 67 percent humidity in the air, the chances for rainfall and possibly thunderstorms remained until this morning. You hold onto any hope in the middle of a drought. Barely a dent was made to the around half-inch of rain totals from July 8 thunderstorms that soaked Lawton.
Today is expected to return to a high of 100 degrees with temperatures projected for 103 degrees on Saturday and Sunday and back up to 105 degrees by Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
In other words, don’t break out the long johns just yet.
One day does not a cold front make.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.