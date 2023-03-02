LAWTON — A Fletcher woman is in critical condition following a Tuesday night wreck east of Lawton after investigators said she failed to yield to a stop sign.
Doylene Williams, 56, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Williams was driving a Mazda CX-9 southbound on Southeast Trail Road at 9:10 p.m. when she failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection of Oklahoma 7, Trooper Graham Har reported. A GMC Sierra driven by Rogelio F. Cordona was in the outside eastbound lane of the highway when he collided into the Mazda’s driver’s side, pinning Williams inside. The Mazda went off the roadway to the right and the GMC to the left, coming to rest in the center median and entrapping the passenger, Adan A. Esperanza. She was later freed by Cox Store firefighter using a hydraulic spreader.
Cordona, 39, and Esperanza, 42, both of Lawton, were transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released, Har reported.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seatbelts.
Williams’ condition at the time of the wreck remains under investigation.
Both westbound lanes of Oklahoma 7 were closed to traffic for just under two hours following the wreck.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.