LAWTON — A Fletcher woman is in critical condition following a Tuesday night wreck east of Lawton after investigators said she failed to yield to a stop sign.

Doylene Williams, 56, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

