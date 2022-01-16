One 2021 homicide in Comanche County
There was only one homicide reported outside Lawton’s city limits in Comanche County for 2021.
The number is half of the prior year.
David Michael Hawk, 54, was killed by a gunshot wound to his neck on Feb. 2, 2021, at his home, 14606 NE Cache Road.
Joe Marvin Champion III, of Devol, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Investigators said Champion accompanied a woman to Hawk’s home to collect her belongings; she and Hawk had been in a relationship and lived together before splitting up. All was well until Champion returned to the door to pick up a bag she’d left behind.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Champion said Hawk became aggressive and when Hawk picked up a brick, Champion countered by drawing his handgun from his hip and shooting Hawk.