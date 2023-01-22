PARADISE VALLEY — Much like the Mount Scott Cemetery east of Lake Lawtonka, World War I soldier Private Ivan L. Brady’s story and memory was lost for close to a century.
But on Saturday, due to the concerted efforts of many, his life and service was honored.
With the dedication of a headstone for the forever-21-year-old Army soldier, the woman who discovered his gravesite while cleaning up the overgrown cemetery offered her gratitude to all the veterans and volunteers who showed up for the ceremony.
“This is a very emotional day for me,” said Melanie Jackson. “I am so blessed to have you all turn out today for Ivan L. Brady.”
Jackson remembered making out a few tall stones among the overgrown grass at the cemetery in 2019. In the years since, she has been joined by allied forces of veterans and service clubs to return the cemetery to a sense of place.
A church dispute led to its dissolution in 1926. The cemetery was left to be swallowed by the wild prairie grass and cockleburs. While tending the grounds, Jackson made the discovery of Brady’s grave. From there, his story, albeit short, was discovered.
Brady died from tuberculosis one day after his 21st birthday on March 9, 1922. The fatal disease came while serving in the U.S. Army’s Company D in the 6th Battalion in World War I in France. Born in Mannville, he later lived in Duncan and, finally, Elgin.
While fighting overseas, Brady’s mother passed away. His marker now stands tall in the cemetery, just north of his mother’s grave.
Fort Sill Garrison Chaplain Lisa Northway cited Psalm 23 during the dedication ceremony.
“What an amazing opportunity to honor our warrior,” she said.
The same could be said for Jackson. After taking the effort as her own to reclaim the cemetery from the elements, stories published in The Lawton Constitution led to an amassing of reinforcements.
Ben Burris with the Triangle 548 Lawton Masonic Lodge showed up with a riding lawn mower. Since then, he put the word out and was able to enlist three lodges in the efforts.
“I came out and saw what she was talking about; I put it out to a bunch of Masons,” he said. “What you see today is a lot of effort from three Masonic lodges.”
Bruce Dwyer from the Military Order of the Purple Heart donated cash and equipment as well as obtained a $1,600 grant from Home Depot to assist. For about 2½ years, he worked on getting the headstone together.
Seventeen months ago, Dwyer reached out to the Veterans Administration and applied for a headstone. A month later, he was told later there wasn’t enough information and Brady’s records may have been lost in a fire. Soldiers find a way.
“So my Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 602 stepped up and paid $500 for a VA-type headstone about six to eight months ago,” he said.
Burris commended the unified forces in winning the day.
“None of us could have done it without us all doing it together,” he said.
As he addressed the dozens on hand for the ceremony, Kiowa, Comanche and Apache Veterans Association Commander Kristopher Killsfirst offered a Native American blessing that included a Native American flag song. Those who served always honor others who took the same oaths.
“This is what we do, this is why we do it,” he said. “What we do know, he (Brady) raised his hand and served, just like all of us.”
As Killsfirst offered the roll call, he called out, first, “Private Brady.”
A second call out was made: “Private Ivan Brady.”
One last call was made: “Private Ivan L. Brady.”
The silence of no response was broken by the somber melody of “Taps” played on a bugle sang solemnly through the cold January breeze.
Ivan L. Brady, at last, was remembered.