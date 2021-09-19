Residents in the 1900 block of Northwest Cherry are still peering into the windows and studying the backyard of one of their neighbors, but now they’re smiling.
The one-time eyesore has been transformed into a home for a family that doesn’t yet know they can afford it, courtesy of a renovation program coordinated by the City of Lawton’s housing and community development division.
The division has long offered programs that provide Community Development Block Grants and HOME funding to home owners for emergency repairs and needed renovations. Administrator Christine James said this project was aimed specifically at an empty house teetering on the brink of being declared dilapidated. That designation, which would have pleased the surrounding neighbors, means the deteriorating structure with a gaping hole in its roof and missing doors and windows would have been torn down, with an empty lot left in its place.
Today, the 1,170-square-foot completely renovated house is ready for occupancy, as soon as the housing and community development division is able to move into the next phase of the process: finding its new owner.
James said the renovation project came about as she and her staff were discussing projects that could be done with the CDBG and HOME program funding that remains from allocations in previous years. The division already has designated some of that funding for projects that aid low-income neighborhoods and residents. Work has been done on all three City of Lawton community centers, while plans are under way to help fund a veterans center in downtown. But James was looking for other ideas.
What caught her attention was something housing and community development hasn’t done in more than a decade: renovate an empty, deteriorating structure in a neighborhood, then offer it for sale to a qualified low-income family or individual who otherwise would have no hope of owning a home.
The house on Northwest Cherry “was a bad apple,” she said. She said the surrounding neighborhood is a solid family area with houses maintained by their owners and they weren’t happy with the deteriorating structure next door.
“It was slowly collapsing,” she said of a structure where the roof was so badly deteriorating it was collapsing, while missing windows and doors were boarded up to keep people out.
She said what contractors discovered was shocking. Among other things, there were seven layers of shingles on the roof.
“They pulled off about 3 inches of shingles,” she said, agreeing the structural integrity of the house must have been good to support the weight of that many shingles.
Shingles that were vivid green and broken were replaced with new ones of soft gray, blending into a house with new siding, weather tight doors and windows, and a wooden deck on the back and a wooden porch on front. The two-car carport also has been redone, leaving a tidy house that complements the houses around it. Inside, walls have been redone, the floor is tiled, and the two bedrooms and one master bedroom (with an added bathroom) are ready for occupancy.
“The neighbors love to come in,” James said, adding the contractors were good about allowing neighbors to check on what they are doing (neighbors were watching anyway, she said, with a wide smile). “All the neighbors are super, super excited. It’s been an eyesore for a long time.”
And, that’s one of the things James likes best about the conversion project. Not only will a family have the chance to buy a home, a neighborhood looks better because a dilapidated structure is gone, without leaving a vacant lot in its wake.
“It’s in a good neighborhood,” she said. “We’re pretty excited.”
That excitement has James and her staff thinking ahead.
“I’d like to do another of these,” she said, adding while the COVID-19 pandemic influenced this project (renovation costs were higher than expected because the cost of materials skyrocketed), costs are coming down, making another project affordable.
That means determining what would be done with future renovation projects: selling them or making them rental houses managed by the Lawton Housing Authority or the Great Plains Improvement Foundation. The determining factor for that decision will be just how difficult it is to sell this house.
The sale process will follow guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That means the structure cannot be sold for more than 95 percent of its value (determining that price is the next step, James said).
She said her goal is to help a family who might not otherwise qualify to buy a home.
“It’s an opportunity to soar,” she said, explaining that’s why when the appraisal is done, she will set a price that low-income residents can afford.
“It’s nice and spacious,” she said. “It’s plenty big for a few kids.”