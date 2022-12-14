A Lawton Correctional Facility employee was busted Saturday bringing drugs and tobacco into the prison and claimed she’d done it on several occasions, according to investigators.
During questioning, police said she admitted to having a sexual relationship with the inmate for whom she was smuggling.
Felicia Michelle Henderson, 34, of Tulsa, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received felony charges of bringing contraband into a penal institution and trafficking in illegal drugs as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of contraband in a penal institution, records indicate.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Agent Travis Crawford, from the Criminal Interdiction Division, was notified shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday of an employee at the Lawton facility, 8607 SE Flower Mound, Henderson, was in possession of contraband when she showed up for work, according to the probable cause affidavit. Two packages contained loose tobacco and a third contained 50 Xanax pills, Crawford stated.
During questioning, Henderson said she’d brought contraband around 15 times for one of the inmates. She said the inmate would make arrangements with outside sources and Henderson would meet them at convenience stores and take custody, the affidavit states. She then would bring the contraband, marijuana and methamphetamine, when she received them, Crawford stated.
The marijuana and meth were already pre-wrapped when she got them and, Henderson said, she would wrap the tobacco and pills herself, according to the affidavit. She said she last brought marijuana in on Dec. 3. She told Crawford there was meth and marijuana at her hotel room that were awaiting delivery.
Henderson also told investigators she and the inmate, who has not been charged as of Tuesday, had sex once every weekend since she began working at the prison in September, the affidavit states. She was arrested.
Investigators got a search warrant and went to Henderson’s room where they discovered an empty pill bottle, two packages of marijuana and a package containing 53 grams of meth, according to the affidavit. Crawford said Henderson’s two teen daughters were also in the room. The girls were taken into DHS custody.
Held on $50,000 bond, Henderson returns to court at 3 p.m. March 14, 2023, for her preliminary hearing conference.