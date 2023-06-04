Testify

Loretta Van Buren testifies Friday from the witness stand as she refutes allegations she killed her husband, Terry, in September 2019 and staged it as a suicide for insurance money.

 Scott Rains/staff

On the stand and accused of killing her husband and staging his death as a suicide, Loretta Van Buren stood her ground Friday evening inside Comanche County Chief District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom.

Her legal counsel, John Zelbst, asked his client if she was guilty of the first-degree murder of her husband Terry Van Buren.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.