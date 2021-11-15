The City of Lawton is moving forward with a plan to expand the number of sidewalks in the community.
City Council members approved — and members of the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA) concurred with — a plan to name an “on call” contractor to handle sidewalks. The proposal would direct city staff to advertise for, then select a construction firm that would be contracted to install, repair and replace designated sidewalks. City officials would issue a work order to the selected contractor, defining the scope of work to be done and funded.
City Engineer Joseph Painter said the contract would have a two-year, $2 million cap, but initially would be issued for one year or $1 million, whichever comes first. When that milestone is reached, city officials would re-evaluate the contractor’s performance to determine if they would proceed to the second year. Painter said city staff expects to select the contractor within the next 60 days, with work to begin soon thereafter.
Funding for the process would be provided through the 2019 Capital Improvements Program as well as monies that LETA controls: sales tax revenues from the sale of medical marijuana products. Council members agreed last year to reserve revenues from medical marijuana sales for sidewalks, with LETA placed in control of that program.
Painter said the contract process will allow city staff to “get the contractor on board” before issuing work orders for projects around the city. City staff still is discussing the project list, he said. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who chairs LETA, said city and LETA officials already have some projects identified, but discussions now are centered on “what we can afford.”
“LETA will bring back more projects for discussion,” Burk said.
“A lot of people have a lot of ideas,” Painter told LETA members last week, adding the city staff’s goal is to create a project list and a strategy to address the work.
City officials have said they will compile a priority list of sidewalk projects as part of city efforts to continue to make the community friendlier to pedestrians and more accessible to those with limited mobility.
Burk said he wants the sidewalk program to begin as soon as it can, noting city officials already have identified projects that should begin soon, to include North Sheridan Road near Cache Road, and along the south side of West Gore Boulevard, between Southwest 38th and Southwest 52nd streets.
“Then, we’ll drop back and develop another list,” Burk said, of future work.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said city officials expect the West Gore Boulevard project to begin first, explaining while the project will tie into sidewalk segments that already exist, some of those segments are deteriorating and will be replaced. City officials have said the goal is a paved walking path for students who walk to Eisenhower High and Eisenhower Middle schools, and Cameron University. Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, who represent west Lawton, have said well-worn paths in the grass along the arterial illustrate the need for sidewalks.
Burk said while there are continuing discussions about extending the Gore Boulevard sidewalk west to Southwest/Northwest 67th Street, funding for that project hasn’t been identified. That discussion also includes where the sidewalk will be built. While the first segment will be placed on the south side of West Gore Boulevard, the extension to Northwest 67th Street is envisioned on the north side of the arterial, where more students walk.