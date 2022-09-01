Lights
Comstock

GERONIMO — A Texas man suffered a head injury from a Tuesday afternoon wreck on Interstate 44 blamed on sleepy driving.

William P. Love, 84, of North Richland Hills, Texas, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with head injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

