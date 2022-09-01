GERONIMO — A Texas man suffered a head injury from a Tuesday afternoon wreck on Interstate 44 blamed on sleepy driving.
William P. Love, 84, of North Richland Hills, Texas, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with head injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Love was driving a Honda Accord northeast bound on Interstate 44 shortly after 2:10 p.m. when he went off the roadway to the left and struck the cable barrier about one-half mile west of Geronimo, Trooper Michale Rodriguez reported. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.
Rodriguez reported Love was “very tired” and the wreck was caused by him being “apparently sleepy.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.