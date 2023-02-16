A vacant lot on West Gore Boulevard and the former Lawton police station are leading contenders to provide a home to Lawton's first indoor mass transit transfer center.
Members of the Downtown Transfer Center Site Committee have been working for weeks to identify a new site to consider for that indoor facility, intended to provide seating and other amenities to LATS riders and bus drivers who now use the outdoor complex on Southwest B Avenue at Southwest 4th Street. Committee members are searching for alternatives to other sites that have drawn opposition from residents and business owners: Railroad Street, between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues, and the Gore Boulevard median between Southwest 3rd and Southwest 6th streets.
The Railroad Street site — a combination of city-owned and private property — was one of the sites evaluated by city staff, then committee members who met earlier this week. The old police station at Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard also is familiar: it was the designated transfer center site until the City Council rejected the idea in 2019, then sent city staff and the committee back to the drawing board. The second potential site is a new addition to the list: more than 5 acres of empty space in the 1200 block of West Gore Boulevard.
Community Services Director Charlotte Brown said the West Gore Boulevard site has been vacant for years, after deteriorating structures were tore down after being condemned. The 5.47 acres would be big enough for all of LATS' needs, LATS General Manager Ryan Landers said. Officials already have resolved the problem of getting westbound buses out of the complex: buses would use Southwest A Avenue to access South 11th Street, a route possible because of wide roads in the area, said LATS Safety Coordinator Tony Hansley.
Hansley said the site is within three blocks of Lawton City Hall, with sites such as the Salvation Army, Roadback and the Comanche County Courthouse nearby. He said other popular sites in the downtown area are accessible by buses, with stops in places such as Lawton Public Library. Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, both committee members, said building a new complex on the site also would eliminate an unattractive property.
Space also is important: Landers said maintenance, storage and administrative offices must be moved from their south Lawton location because LATS needs more space, particularly for activities such as maintenance bays and wash areas. State officials also are pushing the idea of regional facilities, meaning Lawton could become a maintenance facility for other transit systems (it already is providing space for Greyhound Lines passengers). Landers said that is a distinct advantage to the West Gore site: the amount of available space means "you could pretty much do what you want."
Dave Tyler, a frequent LATS rider, said he and other passengers still like the old police station. Tyler surveyed that site himself last weekend, saying its 70,000 square feet of available space makes it suitable for a transfer center. Tyler remains critical of the decision the council made in 2019, saying officials said a bus station would interfere with plans there, "but did not say what those plans are." Fortenbaugh said the police station would be a good choice, but would be large enough only for the transfer center (other facilities would have to go in at Railroad Street and Southwest D Avenue).
A recent survey of LATS riders indicates the majority want the transfer center to remain in downtown, Landers said. Riders also know what they want in amenities, including bathrooms and an indoor waiting area.