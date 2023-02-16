A vacant lot on West Gore Boulevard and the former Lawton police station are leading contenders to provide a home to Lawton's first indoor mass transit transfer center.

Members of the Downtown Transfer Center Site Committee have been working for weeks to identify a new site to consider for that indoor facility, intended to provide seating and other amenities to LATS riders and bus drivers who now use the outdoor complex on Southwest B Avenue at Southwest 4th Street. Committee members are searching for alternatives to other sites that have drawn opposition from residents and business owners: Railroad Street, between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues, and the Gore Boulevard median between Southwest 3rd and Southwest 6th streets.

Recommended for you