Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers prepare for deployment

Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, fire an AT4, a shoulder fired, recoilless anti-tank weapon, at Fort Riley, Kan., March 26, 2023. 45th IBCT soldiers conducted pre-mobilization training in preparation for their upcoming deployment as Task Force Tomahawk supporting operations across three East African countries.

 Spc. Danielle Rayon/Oklahoma National Guard

FORT RILEY, Kan. – More than 1,000 citizen-soldiers with Task Force Tomahawk recently completed more than a month of training at Fort Riley, Kansas in preparation for an overseas deployment to Africa.

TF Tomahawk is made up of soldiers from multiple units from Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team including two companies from the Brigade’s multi-state battalion — the 2nd Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment — from the Nebraska Army National Guard and the Indiana Army National Guard.