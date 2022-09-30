WASHINGTON — Oklahoma’s two senators, Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, voted against a continuing resolution to fund the government through Dec. 16, 2022.
“I am saddened that my colleagues chose to pass a short-term funding bill today instead of the long-term deal we need,” Inhofe said in a statement. “Instead of working on bipartisan solutions, Democrats have pushed far-left spending proposals that are full of poison pills. These are a non-starter for Republicans, which is why we find ourselves dealing with yet another short-term bill. We need legislation that provides certainty and increased funding for our military and I hope my colleagues across the aisle come to this realization soon.”
“When it comes to funding the government, Congress is living the same story over and over again,” Lankford said in a statement. “Once again, we’re at the end of a fiscal year and not one appropriations bill has been passed through the public, transparent committee process. Not one American was given the opportunity to weigh in, and once again Congress is delaying the inevitable. Last year, delaying the budgeting process cost Americans trillions of dollars, and now they are faced with high inflation, high gas prices, and high utilities. Americans can’t continue to pay the bill for Congress’ dysfunctional budget process.”
Lankford signed a letter with Sen.Mike Lee (R-UT) urging Members to adopt a “clean” Continuing Resolution (CR) that extends into 2023 so Democrats can’t pass another spending spree full of political priorities by the end of this year. Lankford has introduced a plan to stop the fear of government shutdowns for good. The Prevent Government Shutdowns Act of 2021 would take government shutdowns off the table by setting up an automatic CR if government funding has not been enacted on time and require Congress to stay in town until all funding bills are passed and signed into law, according to a press release.