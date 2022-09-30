WASHINGTON — Oklahoma’s two senators, Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, voted against a continuing resolution to fund the government through Dec. 16, 2022.

“I am saddened that my colleagues chose to pass a short-term funding bill today instead of the long-term deal we need,” Inhofe said in a statement. “Instead of working on bipartisan solutions, Democrats have pushed far-left spending proposals that are full of poison pills. These are a non-starter for Republicans, which is why we find ourselves dealing with yet another short-term bill. We need legislation that provides certainty and increased funding for our military and I hope my colleagues across the aisle come to this realization soon.”

