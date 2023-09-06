FREDERICK — It was in 2018 when Jeanie Scott of Frederick drove through a small Kansas town called Ashland. It was then when Scott made the decision to create Oklahoma’s Largest Barn Quilt, after seeing the Kansas equivalent in that very town.

“We’ve been working on it for five years,” Scott said, adding that COVID had thrown them back a little bit. After years of preparation, the actual work on Oklahoma’s Largest Barn Quilt has finally started in downtown Frederick, along US-183 at 319 S Main Street. On Friday, the first section of quilts was put up by volunteers. The entire project is expected to be completed by December.

