Oklahoma’s second largest industry — behind only oil and gas — is aerospace and that’s why aviation-related entities want related curriculum taught in the state’s schools.
In Lawton, Lawton Public Schools already is moving that way with aviation and robotics courses planned for the pre-engineering classes to be held this fall in the new Life Ready Center, Director Charlotte Oates said.
Those points were made Friday during a special seminar coordinated by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, along with help from the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, Sooner Flight Academy at the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Department of Commerce, and other entities involved in aerospace careers, industries and education.
That included Ada Public Schools, the first school in Oklahoma to launch You Can Fly, a curriculum developed by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) to link aerospace curriculum to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) curriculums already being offered in Oklahoma schools. The priority for the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission is encouraging the state’s youth to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace, meaning they can stay in Oklahoma. Educators want to broaden the curriculum for their students and, perhaps, launch them onto their career path. Kids want to learn and have fun.
The AOPA curriculum accomplishes all those goals, said Chris Eckler, who has been teaching the aerospace curriculum at Ada High School for four of the five years it has existed there. Today, there are 16 high schools in Oklahoma that offer the curriculum. But when Ada launched the program, it was new in Oklahoma and was the direct result of Ada-area pilots with backgrounds in experimental aviation asking about interest in an aviations-related curriculum already was being taught in other states.
Eckler said he came into the program with little background. Today, he just earned his pilot’s license.
“I had zero background in teaching aviation,” he said, of a teaching assignment that has allowed him to learn alongside his students.
And, while there are some traditional components, there are some unique features to this curriculum: Eckler has several students who have passed their written test and others who have solo’ed as they work toward pilot’s licenses. He had one student whose lifelong dream had been to attend the University of Oklahoma, but who now is majoring in aviation engineering at the U.S. Air Force Academy, because of his exposure to You Can Fly.
The four-year curriculum provides variety for students, Eckler said. Year one (ninth grade) focuses on introduction to STEM courses and how aviation fits into them. Years two and three (sophomore and junior) adds more hands-on work to the STEM curriculum, with components similar to what a student pilot would learn at flight school.
The real fun comes in the final year, when students are allowed to pursue their own projects.
“They work on whatever they want to do,” Eckler said, explaining one student was interested in agriculture-based aviation (crop dusting), while another wanted to explore the history of aviation accidents so she could come up with ways to prevent accidents after analyzing causes.
Students have built wind tunnels to study the effects of air over wings; a ninth grade class built miniature habitats with the goal of sustaining life while living on Mars. In addition to balloon rockets, Ada has eight flight simulators in its high school and seven in its junior high.
The components of the program, to include a fuselage donated by a school in another state, rely heavily on donations and fund-raising campaigns, Eckler said.
“We’re grateful for a community who drove us to get where we are,” he said.
Some of the funding comes from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, which coordinates a grant program that allows students to pursue their dreams, to include the dream of being a pilot.
And, the beauty of the program is that it builds on programs already available through STEM, through higher education such as OU’s Sooner Flight Academy, and through programs such as Great Plains Technology Center’s engineering programs.
Grayson Ardies, state director of aeronautics, said You Can Fly offers two separate tracks and the second track focuses on both traditional and unmanned flight, which is quickly becoming a student favorite.
“It’s the hot, new thing,” Ardies said, of a topic that now can be taught in public schools because of a change in state law.
Ardies said the goal is to build interest in aviation, aerospace and all things flight-related. That already is happening. Oklahoma ranks third (behind Kentucky and Texas) for the number of schools involved in You Can Fly, and increasing interest makes him think Oklahoma is poised to become number one.
“We will be the hub for this curriculum,” he said, adding the goal is achievable with links to community partners such as local airports (Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport Director Barbara McNally was at Friday’s session), common education, higher education and career technology. It’s also vital for the aviation community, Ardies said.
“The pilot population is aging,” he said.