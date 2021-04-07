A reporting error from a single Oklahoma COVID-19 testing lab is responsible for a spike in active COVID cases today by around 1,300 positive claims.
The undisclosed lab suffered from an error as the state transitions from its current COVID-19 data reporting system, PHIDDO, to a new system. The error caused hundreds of COVID case reports to be lost over a six-week period between December and February. This caused cases to appear artificially high today.
“We notified OSDH (Oklahoma State Department of Health) leadership of this error once it was determined where it came from,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor said during a press conference on Tuesday. “We’ve undertaken all of the necessary steps and feel confident that this was indeed just a situation with one lab.”
The error came during the onboarding process for the new system for reporting cases and was discovered during a routine check.
“We are going to see an upload of approximately 1,300 positive cases. It’s important to recognize that this problem existed over a six-week period. The cases we’re finding took place between December and February with a small number taking places toward the beginning of March, which are the only ones really relevant to our current position in terms of case burden,” Taylor said.
In addition to moving away from the PHIDDO system, Taylor also said the state is switching the COVID-19 death counts over to a provisional counting system for public facing information. The state has designed an automated system for validating COVID-19 deaths.
“We will continue to undertake a more deliberate human investigation into these deaths to make sure we classify them properly,” Taylor said.
The artificial bump will increase Oklahoma’s 7-day rolling average, but Taylor stressed that this is simply an artifact of how the cases are counted. And while the data coming in today stretches through April 3, Taylor said to remember that the spike is coming from that particular six-week period and does not reflect current positive cases.
“I’m cautiously optimistic about where the state is right now. Obviously, we are still seeing cases and, unfortunately, deaths. Any amount is too many and we’d like to drive that number down to zero, but we’re well positioned for some time now,” Taylor said. “That being said, we don’t want to rest on our laurels in any regard. We’ve had great success early in rolling out the vaccines, but it is incumbent on Oklahomans to seek out that vaccination.”
All Oklahomans age 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
For more information, visit vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.