Registered voters are going to the polls today to cast ballots in the Presidential Primary Election.
Oklahoma is one of 14 states and American Samoa that are holding primaries or caucuses today, hence the name Super Tuesday. Those 15 locations are responsible for 1,344 delegates for Democrats, roughly one-third of the total 3,979 delegates that will have a voice in selecting the Democratic nominee for president at their July convention.
Today’s election is less of an issue for Republicans. Although Oklahoma’s Republican ballot lists six names, Republicans predict President Donald Trump will easily win his party’s nomination at their convention in August, said Ed Petersen, chairman of the Comanche County Republican Party.
Democrats still are fighting for the delegates that will designate that party’s nominee. Although Oklahoma’s ballot will list 14 Democratic candidates, all but five have withdrawn or suspended their candidacies, as of mid-afternoon Monday.
Shevonda Steward, chair of the Comanche County Democratic Party, said that is why it is important that voters cast ballots.
“When the 14 state primaries and the U.S. Samoa caucus are finished, we may be able to see a clear direction the race is moving,” she said. “Other states still have their primaries to conduct on other dates, but with Super Tuesday, we will also be able to see a stronghold front runner or the top two who may be running neck and neck.”
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today in all precincts across the state, including those in Comanche County.
While the Republican ballot is restricted to voters who are registered as Republicans, the Democratic ballot is open to Democrats and those who are registered Independent (a decision the state party made two years ago). In Oklahoma, Democratic delegates are assigned proportionally to candidates who are on the ballot.
According to Ballotpedia, Super Tuesday has the greatest concentration of states conducting presidential primaries or caucuses. This year, 15 jurisdictions are in the mix. In addition to Oklahoma and Texas, they include Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
Because California and Texas (the two most populous states) are participating in Super Tuesday, about 40 percent of the U.S. population will have a primary event today, according to Ballotpedia. When ballots are counted, 38 percent of all Democratic-pledged delegates will have been allocated.