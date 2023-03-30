U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, comments during a hearing about drone technology.

 Gabriela Tumani/Gaylord News

Washington, D.C. — Oklahoma aerospace engineers told members of a U.S. House high tech committee that they are using drone technology and advanced air mobility to leverage aerospace programs within the state’s Native American tribes.

Jamey Jacob, executive director of the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education at Oklahoma State University, was joined Thursday by Sean Casey, chief research and development engineer at Tulsa’s AirWise Solutions Inc.