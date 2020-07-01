The difference was less than 7,000 votes, but in the end Oklahomans approved an amendment to the State Constitution that will guarantee expansion of Medicaid health coverage by July 1, 2021.
State Question 802, brought to the ballot by initiative petition, won “yes” 339,799 or 50.48 percent of the votes cast statewide Tuesday and 333,311 “no” votes, or 49.52 percent. The difference: 6,488 votes. In Comanche County, the measure passed in most Lawton-based precincts but failed in 11 precincts that are primarily outside the city limits. The end result was 6,455 “yes” votes in Comanche County and 4,948 “no” votes.
The question amends the State Constitution to specify Oklahoma will expand Medicaid coverage for people between the ages of 18 and 65, who are not already covered by insurance and whose annual income, as calculated by federal law, is at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty line. The state may not enact new provisions to make it more difficult to qualify for Medicaid and the program must be implemented by July 1, 2021, under the proposition.
Supporters say the state question will provide health care coverage to an additional 200,000 Oklahomans who meet the federal poverty definition while providing the financial support to keep more rural hospitals open. They say the action will bring federal dollars back to Oklahoma while having a positive impact on the state economy beyond the initial investment of federal dollars for health care coverage.
Opponents say the measure amends the State Constitution and will force the state to provide matching funds to federal dollars, meaning potential cuts to other core services. They also say there is no guarantee of continued matching dollars from the federal government (which would force the state to make up that shortage) and that the proposal does not identify a source for matching state funds.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, during a press conference Tuesday, cited his opposition to the proposal for several reasons, including the fact “it goes into our Constitution.”
“We already have Medicaid in Oklahoma,” he said, adding that the proposal will add a new, healthy population at a cost to Oklahomans. “The question is: how are we going to pay for it?”