Oklahoma will continue following its staged priority plan for dissemination of the COVID-19 vaccine, Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said Wednesday in a statement.
State health officials were responding to a Dec. 20 recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the order of priority groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. That recommendation specified that if the COVID-19 vaccine supply is limited, priority should be given to persons age 75 and older and frontline essential workers, then persons age 65-74, persons age 16-24 with high-risk medical conditions, and other essential workers. Essential workers are defined as firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff) and daycare workers.
In his statement, Frye said while the first recommendation “clearly complements our existing category of 65 and older, the latter would in some cases require us to prioritize a young and healthy workforce ahead of our citizens aged 65-74, as well as those who are younger with serious medical conditions. We know that these Oklahomans have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, and we recognize that we must protect them from this disease as soon as reasonably possible within our vaccination plan.
“While we always take CDC recommendations into consideration, in this particular case, our advisory and planning committees do not feel comfortable implementing an automatic change at this time. We believe the current priority groups as outlined by our state’s planning committee ensure that our most vulnerable populations are able to receive the vaccine first.”
Frye said state department of health officials will continue to monitor Oklahoma’s vaccine distribution plan to ensure supply and providers support the state’s population aged 65 and older without creating a delay for those aged 75 and older.
“If supply and provider access is still limited as we enter phase 2, we will then consider further stratifying and prioritizing the 65 plus group into two categories, with 75 plus being the first priority,” he said. “No other changes are being considered at this time.”