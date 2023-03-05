Voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide whether recreational marijuana will become legal in Oklahoma.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in precincts across the state, including those in Comanche County, to allow voters to decide the fate of State Question 820, a proposal created by the initiative petition process that would create a new state statute.
What does a yes vote mean?
Voting yes creates the Adult Use Marijuana Act. Unlike the medical marijuana state question that legalized the use for medical purposes but left many regulations up in the air, State Question 820 specifies a new law to be included in Section 432 of Title 63, Oklahoma Statutes, which will govern everything from who could control the sale, manufacture, processing and growth of marijuana, to how revenues generated by sales would be used. The provisions will go into effect 90 days after voter approval.
What are the key provisions?
The law makes recreational use, sale, growth and processing legal for persons age 21 and older (unlike medical marijuana, buyers would not need a state-issued card). The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority would be given the authority to oversee the business aspects of the drug, just as it already regulates medical marijuana. The law specifies a 15 percent excise tax on recreational sales, with the resulting revenue directed to five specific categories of use. Local governments would be permitted to enact some regulations on activities related to recreational use. It also would allow those sentenced, pleading guilty or nolo contendere, or still serving time for activities legalized under the law to petition for release or expunge their records.
Arguments against the bill
• Oklahoma law enforcement calls the bill an agent for chaos, pointing to increases in illegal growing, black market organizations, organized crime and execution-style killings. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said medical marijuana already has prompted other crimes, including sex, drug trafficking and labor trafficking. Law enforcement said $25 fines for public use will increase the number of complaints being filed, with no real way to enforce that law.
• The Centers for Disease Control said the heath effects from marijuana use range from addiction and mental health issues, to injuries to the heart, lungs and brain. Protect Our Kids NO 820 cites the potential harm in the developing brains of youth, young adults and those vulnerable to addiction, noting Oklahoma already has a high rate of mental health and substance abuse issues. Opponents also argue prevention science has proven that every time action has been taken to legalize a substance, access to that substance increases for all ages.
• Cameron Baptist Church Pastor Mike Teel argues against the effects the drug would have on society in general and people in particular, particularly youth and the homeless. He said marijuana takes away incentives to work and increases appetite, adding crime will increase among those who don’t have the financial means to buy it. Teel called the long-term effects of marijuana “troubling.”
Arguments for the bill
• Increased revenue potential from taxing the sales (which Yes on 820 estimates as “tens of millions” in the first year), which can be used on activities ranging from addiction intervention programs, to grants to help at-risk youth.
• Passing a state law, rather than just amending the State Constitution, means the law can be amended or revised by the State Legislature as needed, just as any other state law is.
• Removing the criminal component from simple possession and use would free law enforcement dollars to be spent on major crimes, said Michelle Tilley, campaign director of Yes on 820. Those with convictions or pleas on their records, or currently serving time in jail for offenses that no longer would be illegal under this bill could have their records cleared or be released.
How can the tax revenue be spent?
All sales of recreational marijuana would be subject to a 15 percent excise tax (the excise tax for medical marijuana would remain at 7 percent). Resulting revenues would be put into the Oklahoma Marijuana Revenue Trust Fund and allocated under a specific formula: 30 percent to the State General Revenue Fund; 30 percent to grants to public schools to support programs designed to prevent and reduce substance abuse, and improve student retention and performance; 20 percent to grants to agencies and non-profits to increase access to drug addiction treatment programs; 10 percent to the State Judicial Revolving Fund; and 10 percent to municipalities or counties where sales occur.
What about those serving time for activities that would no longer be illegal under this law?
Someone currently serving a sentence for conviction, or those who pled guilty or nolo contendere, could petition for re-sentencing, reversal of conviction and dismissal of case, or modification of judgment. Someone who has completed his/her sentence could file a petition to have the conviction dismissed, expunged and vacated from their record.
What happens if voters pass State Question 820 Tuesday?
The law would go into effect 90 days after passing. Within that time frame, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority must create rules and regulations for implementation and enforcement, to include procedures for issuing a license, fees (which could not exceed $2,500), qualifications for those who will hold licenses, requirements for safe cultivation, processing, manufacturing and dispensing, testing standards, packaging requirements, inspections and tracking. A seed-to-sale tracking system would be required.
Would the new law prevent all existing laws from being enforced?
No. The law is age specific: only those age 21 and older could possess or use recreational marijuana. You can’t be in physical control of a motorized vehicle while under the influence or consume marijuana while driving one. Possession and use on school grounds remains illegal, and you can’t smoke or vape in a public place. Employers cannot be forced to accommodate conduct permitted by the act, and owners could control their private property. Governmental entities could enact reasonable laws to control it.