Oklahoma tribal leaders say synergy felt at Tribal Summit

Oklahoma delegates to the summit included, from left, Cheyenne and Arapaho Gov. Reggie Wassana, Peoria Chief Craig Harper, Muscogee Chief David Hill and Muscogee Second Chief Del Beaver. Photo by LaRenda Morgan, government affairs representative for the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes.

 Courtesy Gaylord News

WASHINGTON, D.C. – More than a thousand miles from home, Oklahoma tribal leaders found themselves in Washington this week as tribes from every corner of the United States assembled in one room to hear President Biden deliver new commitments on co-stewardship of federal lands and waters, implementation of the Indian Energy Purchase, and much more.

Joseph Byrd, chairman of the Quapaw Tribe, headquartered in far northeastern Oklahoma, said the state’s own Indian Country was represented well, with tribal leaders from the east to the west of the state experiencing the summit together.

Recommended for you