OKLAHOMA CITY — Quartz Mountain State Park is among the state parks involved in the process to restore restaurant services.
The park has been without a restaurant in its lodge since Spring 2022, when the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department canceled an agreement with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen due to a pending fraud investigation. The action left Quartz Mountain, located north of Altus, and five other state parks without restaurants.
Friday, the department announced it will release a Request for Information (RFI) to gather responses from those interested in providing restaurant services at those parks. The department also will host open houses at those sites, which will be open to the general public and all interested parties.
That open house is set Jan. 30 for Quartz Mountain, with other open houses set for Robbers Cave (Jan. 26), Sequoyah (Jan. 31), Lake Murray (Feb.1), Roman Nose (Feb. 2) and Beavers Bend (Feb. 6). All open houses will begin at 6 p.m. During the open houses, individuals will have the opportunity to tour restaurant facilities, ask questions regarding the RFI process and share ideas.
“My top priority since joining the agency has been to find a new partner or partners to restore our parks’ restaurant services,” said Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “In order to make sure we are looking at all potential ideas and service options for our state park restaurants, we decided to use the RFI format. This allows us to gather ideas and questions from the public to understand how the state can best serve the communities that support the parks and offer full transparency to potential vendors so they can submit an informed bid on the RFP once the RFI closes.”
Following review of RFI responses, the agency plans to release a Request For Proposals for state park restaurant operations, officials said.
The RFI is part of the department’s ongoing commitment to reopen restaurants at some of Oklahoma’s most visited state parks as soon as possible, officials said. Responses are being sought strictly for the purpose of gaining knowledge of services and applications available, and should not be construed as a promise to acquire services, supplies or solutions being offered, officials said.
State officials have said the investigation into the department’s contract with Swadley’s began in Fall 2021, after a whistleblower approached them about financial irregularities. The parks department had paid $15.1 million to Swadley’s Bar-B-Q restaurant group to run food service for state parks, and the group was accused of inflating invoices for reimbursement.
Swadley’s denied the allegations and in November, its attorney said an independent audit shows the state owes the group $5.9 million for unpaid invoices, operating losses and change orders.